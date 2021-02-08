Half Year 2021 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Welcome, everybody, to the Challenger 2021 First Half Results Presentation. Following the presentation, we will open the call for questions. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to Challenger's Head of Investor Relations to open today's session.



Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Stuart Kingham, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to our 2021 online half year results briefing. In a moment, I'll ask Richard Howes, Challenger's Chief Executive Officer, to open today's session.



The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Could I please remind those, asking a question, just to clearly state your name and the organization you represent when asking that question. I'll now hand over to Richard.



Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Stuart. I'll commence the presentation by providing some highlights of the half year, both financial and strategic. I'll then talk about the