Challenger Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome both in room and online to Challenger's 2021 Investor Day, which has become an integral part of our Investor Relations program. So welcome. Today's program is broken into 2 sessions with a quick break in between. For those of you online, we'll do our best to keep on schedule, and you'll receive a notification at the break when we're about to start again. There is also the ability to ask questions online, and so we're here to help. So please send through any questions you've got or if you've got any technical difficulties, just let Mark or I know, and we'll help you out. For those of you in the room, just a matter of housekeeping. Please flick your mobile phone on to silent. Today's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. I'll now hand over to Richard to get us underway. Thanks.



Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks a lot, Stu. Thanks, Stu. Good morning, everyone, and welcome today. Whether you're joining us here in the room or online,