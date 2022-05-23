Challenger Ltd Investor Day Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Chen - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome in person, and to those online to Challenger's 2022 Investor Day. I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations. We're coming to you today from the Wesley Centre in Sydney. It's great to be able to present here in person today for what has become an integral part of our Investor Relations program.



Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we are hosting this event today and pay my respects to the elders, past, present and emerging.



Today, you'll hear from presentations from a number of our Challenger team with a quick break in between. For those of you who are online, we'll do our best to keep the schedule, and you'll receive a notification when the session after break is about to recommence. There is also the ability to ask questions online. Please let us know if you have any technical difficulties or acquire assistance throughout the morning. For those of you in the room, as a matter of housekeeping, can you