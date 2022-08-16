Full Year 2022 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Mark Chen - Challenger Limited - General Manager of IR



Good morning. I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's General Manager of Investor Relations, and welcome to today's '22 full year results briefing. We're coming to you today from our Martin Place office in Sydney, and today's briefing will be conducted online.



Today's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. You can ask your question via the online portal or via the telephone. Today's presentation will be provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton; and Chief Financial Officer, Rachel Grimes. They'll be joined by Peter Schliebs, our Life Chief Investment Officer, for Q&A.



I'll now pass on to Nick to get us underway.



Nicolas Hamilton - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Mark, and good morning. Let me begin by acknowledging the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation upon whose traditional lands we meet today and pay our respects to their elders, past and emerging -- present and emerging. So welcome to everyone who's joining us today. It is a privilege