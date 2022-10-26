Challenger Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Peter Leith Polson - Challenger Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today at our 2022 Annual General Meeting. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we are meeting, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



My name is Peter Polson, and I'm the Chair of your company, Challenger Limited, and the Chair of today's meeting. It is now 9:30 a.m. I'm advised by the Company Secretary that there is a quorum present, and I would like to declare this morning's meeting open. The minutes of the previous meeting of the shareholders of Challenger Limited, which was the Annual General Meeting held on the 28th of October 2021, were approved by the Board and signed by me as Chair of that meeting and are tabled today for the information of shareholders.



Today's meeting is our first hybrid meeting, combining a traditional and a virtual AGM. Every effort has been made to ensure the meeting is as interactive as possible.