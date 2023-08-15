Full Year 2023 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Mark Chen - Challenger Limited - General Manager of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to those in person and online to Challenger's 2023 Results Briefing.
I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's General Manager of Investor Relations. We're coming to you here today from our Martin Place head office in Sydney. Before we begin, I'd just like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we are hosting this event today and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.
Today's presentation will be followed -- sorry, today's presentation will be provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton; and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bell. It will be followed by a Q&A session, whether -- and you can ask a question in person, via the online portal or via the telephone.
I'll now pass over to Nick to get us underway.
Nicolas Hamilton - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Mark, and good morning to everyone. To those who have joined us in the room and also welcome to
