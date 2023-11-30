Nov 30, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
Mark Chen - Challenger Limited - General Manager of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to those online to Challenger's AASB 17 Briefing. I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's General Manager of Investor Relations. We are coming to you today from our Martin Place head office in Sydney.
Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, Traditional Custodians of the land on which we are hosting this event today and pay my respects to Elders past, present and emerging. Today's briefing will be followed by a Q&A session that will only be open to analysts and investors. To ask a question, you will need to have registered to attend the briefing via the telephone. Today's presentation will be provided by our Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bell.
I'll now pass over to Alex to get us underway.
Alexandra Bell - Challenger Limited - CFO
Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us online for today's AASB 17 presentation. This morning, I'm joined by Challenger Life's divisional CFO, Lanh Nguyen. Today, I
Challenger Ltd AASB 17 Investor Briefing Transcript
Nov 30, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...