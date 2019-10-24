Oct 24, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Quarter 3 2019 Results Conference Call.



I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Alan Nicholl, our Executive Vice President of Canfor Pulp Operations