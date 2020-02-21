Feb 21, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Fourth Quarter Analyst Call. A recording and transcript of the call will be available on Canfor's website.
During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Also, the companies would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements, so please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kayne.
Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Quarter 4 2019 Results Conference Call. I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Alan Nicholl, our Executive Vice President of Canfor Pulp Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Canfor
