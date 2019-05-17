May 17, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Sophie Cagnard - Compagnie Financière Richemont SA-Head of IR&Group Corporate Communications Director



Good morning. Thank you for coming to Geneva to attend Richemont 2019 Annual Results Presentation, and for those of you participating remotely, welcome.



I'm Sophie Cagnard. And joining us today from Richemont are JÃ©rÃ´me Lambert, Group CEO; Burkhart Grund, Group CFO; Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier; and Nicolas Bos, CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels. JÃ©rÃ´me will begin by taking you through the highlights before reviewing sales. Burkhart will then present the Maisons key developments and take you through the financials. Thereafter, JÃ©rÃ´me will