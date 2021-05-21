May 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Financial Year 2021 Richemont Annual Results Presentation. I am Alice, your call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director. Please go ahead.



Sophie Cagnard - Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA-Head of IR&Group Corporate Communications Director



Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everyone. While we are disappointed that, once again, we cannot host a physical meeting, Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jerome Lambert, Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Chief Finance Officer; Cyrille Vigneron, Chief Executive Officer of Cartier; Nicolas Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels; Jim Fraser, Investor Relations Executive; and I, are pleased that you are able to join the audio webcast of Richemont's 2021 annual results, and hope that you are all keeping