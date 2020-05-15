May 15, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, Alessandro, and good morning. We hope that you, your families and your colleagues are all well in this difficult time. And while we are disappointed that we cannot host a physical meeting as originally planned, we are pleased that you're able to join the audio webcast of Richemont's 2020 Annual Results.



This is Sophie Cagnard and joining us today from Richemont from different parts of the world are Johann Rupert, Chairman;