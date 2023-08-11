Q3 2023 Calian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jennifer F. McCaughey - Calian Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Calian's Q3 2023 Conference Call. Presenting this morning are Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer. As noted on Slide 2, please be advised that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results predicted in these statements may be materially different from actual results. As a reminder, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise specified.



With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.



Kevin Ford - Calian Group Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jennifer, and let me