Full Year 2018 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



My name is Juan Gaitan, Head of Investor Relations at Cellnex. And I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our full year 2018 results conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, TobÃ­as MartÃ­nez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's presentation.



The slides relate to today's presentation, which we will refer to throughout our prepared remarks and then we'll open the line for a Q&A session. After the session, the Investor Relations team will be at your disposal to answer any remaining questions. So now I'll hand over to TobÃ­as MartÃ­nez. Please, TobÃ­as.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Juan Jo. Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. I would like to start by sharing with you our excitement because we believe 2019 is going to be a crucial year for the sector, thanks to the combination of 5G and the increasing strategic