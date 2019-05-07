Q1 2019 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Head of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our quite special Q1 2019 results conference call.



I'm joined today by our CEO, TobÃ­as MartÃ­nez; and our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa, who will lead today's presentation.



As you all know, we have announced this morning a number of deals that are producing a significant leap forward in our growth strategy, and we have been appropriate to make the most of this event and explain also our quarterly results at the same time.



This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and then the Investor Relations team will be at your disposal for any remaining questions.



Now I'll hand over to TobÃ­as MartÃ­nez. Thank you, TobÃ­as.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Hello, good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. As you know, we have announced today