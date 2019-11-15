Nine Months 2019 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Head of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q3 2019 results conference call.



Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; and our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa, who will lead our presentation today. Yesterday, we released a document, which we will refer to throughout our prepared remarks, and then we'll open the line for a Q&A session.



So now I'll hand over to Tobias Martinez. Please, Tobias?



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Juan. Good morning and thank you so much for your time today. I would like to start sharing with you the main highlights of the period, which apart from the M&A and capital structure announcements, you are already aware of from a pure operational point of view, has been marked by a strong organic growth and a solid financial performance.



We continue to deliver on organic