Q1 2020 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. We appreciate that today's a bank holiday for many of you, so thank you so much for the extra effort. And we also hope that you and your families are well. We look forward to seeing you again in person very soon when things come back to normal.



As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa; and our Business Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation we published yesterday, and then we'll open the line for questions.



Please note that this session will have a maximum duration of about 1 hour. So now I'll hand over to Tobias Martinez. Please, Tobias.



So thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and