Half Year 2020 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2020 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa; and our Business Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to our results presentation and also to the rights offering we have just announced. We will then open the line for your questions.



And now I'll hand over to Tobias Martinez. Please, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Well, good afternoon, and thank you so much for your time today. As we published results a couple of days ago and you had plenty of time to digest our numbers, I'm pretty sure your attention will be today on the capital increase we have just announced. In any case, I would like to share with you dearly the main highlights of this strong