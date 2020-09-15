Sep 15, 2020 / 12:50PM GMT

Andrew J. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone, in the U.S. and good afternoon to everyone in Europe. My name is Andrew Lee. I head up the telco team at Goldman. And it gives us great pleasure to start off the European telco part of our fireside chat program at Communacopia with Cellnex and specifically, Tobias Martinez, the CEO of Cellnex. Tobias, thanks very much for joining us.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Andrew, and good morning, everyone, from Europe from Barcelona.



Andrew J. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



So the plan for the next 40-or-so minutes will be -- I'm going to go through some questions starting with some inorganic questions because we're going to try and not to tease you on that one and then move on to some organic growth questions as well. (Operator Instructions)



Let's get on with things. So Tobias, again, thanks for joining us. It's a few weeks since