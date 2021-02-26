Q4 2020 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you for joining us today for our Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the results presentation we have shared this morning, and then we will open the line for your questions.



Just before starting, let me please share with you a couple of novelties we have introduced this quarter. On our backup Excel file that we provide every quarter, you can now find a new type that summarizes all of our build-to-suit products and what is left to do so that you can keep track of our progress and update your (inaudible) accordingly.



Additionally, you might have seen in our presentation that we are providing a medium-term guidance. Cellnex has significantly grown the size of the portfolio and geographical