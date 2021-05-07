Q1 2021 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q1 2021 results conference call.



As always, I'm joined today by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the results presentation we have shared with you this morning, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



And without further ado, I will now hand over to Tobias Martinez. Please, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Juan, and good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for your time today, and thank you for sharing with us our birthday because we are celebrating today 6 years since our IPO.



Let me please start by sharing with you the main highlights of the period. Our organic growth generation in the period