Q2 2021 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2021 results conference call in this busy day. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the results presentation we have shared this morning, and then we will open the line for your questions. Please note that this session today needs to have a maximum duration of 1 hour.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Juan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. Let me please go straight to the main highlights of the period. Our organic growth generation continues to be strong with new PoPs on existing sites and our build-to-suit program generating 7.5%