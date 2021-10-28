Q3 2021 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q3 2021 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation that we have just published and then we will open the line for your questions. And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Well, good afternoon, and thank you so much for your time today. Let me please go straight to the main highlights of the period. Our organic growth generation continues to be strong with new PoPs on existing sites and our build-to-suit programs generating a 6.5% growth. Please note that the main driver behind this strong growth in the period has been the significant contribution from our build-to-suit