Q4 2021 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our 2021 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation we published earlier today and then we will open the line for your questions.



And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, Jua Jo and good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today.



Let me please start with the main highlights of the period -- year that has been marked by a consistent execution with our business fundamentals and checks. Our organic growth generation continued to be strong and sustainable with the new PoPs on existing sites and our build-to-suit