Q1 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Director of Investor Relations at Cellnex, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q1 2022 Results Conference Call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation that we have just published and then we will open the line for your questions. And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Well, thank you, Juan Gaitan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you so much for your time. Let me please start with the main highlights of the period, which has been marked by a consistent execution in a challenging macro environment, thanks to our Brazilian business model.



Our organic growth generation continues to be strong and sustainable with new PoPs on existing sites and our