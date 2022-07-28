Q2 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex's Director of Investor Relations, and I'd like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2022 Results Conference Call.



As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; and our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation we have published earlier this morning and then we will open the line for your questions.



And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



And good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time.



Let me please start with the main highlights of the period, which has been marked as always by consistent operational commercial execution, a strong commitment with our strategy and our value creation framework and a reiteration of our targets in a difficult macro backdrop.



Our organic