Jul 28, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT
Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex's Director of Investor Relations, and I'd like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2022 Results Conference Call.
As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; and our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. Throughout our prepared remarks, we will refer to the presentation we have published earlier this morning and then we will open the line for your questions.
And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.
Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director
And good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time.
Let me please start with the main highlights of the period, which has been marked as always by consistent operational commercial execution, a strong commitment with our strategy and our value creation framework and a reiteration of our targets in a difficult macro backdrop.
Our organic
Q2 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...