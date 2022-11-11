Q3 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex Director of Investor Relations, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q3 2022 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Josï¿½ Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



As you have already seen in our presentation released this morning, we have made the most of the opportunity presented by our quarterly results to provide a strategic update. We will now share that my conclusions reached after this strategic review process, and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions) And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Gaitan. Thank you so much for your time today. Let me please start this session highlighting that Cellnex acknowledges that the current environment creates a new factors to be