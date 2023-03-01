Q4 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex, Director of Investor Relations. And I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our 2022 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.



We will now share the main highlights of the period with a focus on reiterating the messages we provided in the context of our strategic update last quarter and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions).



And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. Let me please start by providing some context and reiterate that Cellnex has always listened to the market. We have been rigorous in all of our decisions, and we will continue to remain disciplined and committed to our public targets