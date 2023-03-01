Mar 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex, Director of Investor Relations. And I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our 2022 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, JosÃ© Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session.
We will now share the main highlights of the period with a focus on reiterating the messages we provided in the context of our strategic update last quarter and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions).
And without further ado, over to you, Tobias.
Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. Let me please start by providing some context and reiterate that Cellnex has always listened to the market. We have been rigorous in all of our decisions, and we will continue to remain disciplined and committed to our public targets
Q4 2022 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...