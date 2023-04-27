Q1 2023 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex Director of Investor Relations, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q1 2023 results conference call. As always, I'm joined by our CEO, Tobias Martinez; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa; and our Deputy CEO, Alex Mestre, who will lead today's session. We will now share the main highlights of the period, and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions)



So without further ado, over to you, Tobias.



Tobias Martinez Gimeno - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO & MD



Thank you, Juan, and good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. I would like to start highlighting that Cellnex once again providing a solid quarter both commercially and operationally. And that while the new CEO search process is well on track. The whole organization is aligned and fully committed to the execution of our strategy and meeting our public targets. Of course, this also applies to our