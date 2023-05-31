Cellnex Telecom SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Anne Bouverot -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders (inaudible) in English and part in Spanish. Welcome to the General Shareholders' Meeting of Cellnex Telecom that we hold a second call, there has been a call for the approval of the annual accounts of fiscal year 2022 and the rest of the items in the agenda.



I would like now to give the floor to Mr. Secretary so he can read the call of the meeting with all the figures of opportunity.



Jaime VelÃ¡zquez Vioque -



Well, the Board of Directors of Cellnex Telecom as a result convened the General Shareholders' Meeting through the issuance of that call in the website of the CNMV and the companies website and also in the newspaper, Expansion. Given that the call is long and known by everybody, unless someone is against it, will be considered read. Agreed? Yes. According to Article 12 and following of social bylaws, the participation of today's Shareholder Meeting can be done through telematic means.



And in the call, we have the process to be able to use this procedure. It's also been