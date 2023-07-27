Q2 2023 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Senior Director of Investor Relations, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q2 2023 results conference call. In this location, I'm joined by our CEO, Marco Patuano; our CFO, Jose Manuel Aisa who will lead today's session. We'll now share the main highlights of the period, how we are progressing on the targets of the next chapter of our equity, and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions)



And without further ado, over to you, Marco.



Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Juan and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for being with us today. As you know, this is my first earning call as a CEO of Cellnex. I'm very happy to be with you today. In reality, I'm a bit old of this industry so I know many of you. So thank you for having me back. I look forward to interact with you, meeting you, building the