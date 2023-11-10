Q3 2023 Cellnex Telecom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Juan Jose Gaitan MaÃ±oso - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Juan Gaitan, Cellnex Director of Investor Relations, and I would like to thank you all for joining us today for our Q3 2023 results conference call. Today, I'm joined by our CEO, Marco Patuano, who will share the main highlights of the period, our progress on the targets of the next chapter of our strategy, and then we will open the line for your questions. (Operator Instructions). So without further ado, over to you, Marco.



Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano - Cellnex Telecom, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Juan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you so much for your time today. So let me begin by reiterating that we maintain an unconditional commitment to the target we set out in November 2022. This has not changed as a result of our new leadership team or the most recent macro environment. If anything, as interest rate remains high, we are even more committed to driving free cash flow growth and deleveraging. Our business performance,