Coloplast A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Lars SÃ¸ren Rasmussen - Coloplast A/S-Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. It's my pleasure to welcome you to this year's Coloplast Annual General Meeting. This year, we are back at an ordinary general meeting with physical attendance. After last year, we had to encourage shareholders to follow proceedings via a webcast because of the recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



True to tradition, we have transmission in Danish with translation into English directly on the website of the company, allowing shareholders all over the world to follow proceedings. And welcome to you, too, if that's the way you are present at the meeting.



I'd like to introduce the Board and the executive team. Together with me up here, we have the Vice Chairman of the Board, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen; and the President and CEO of the company, Kristian Villumsen. Other members of the board elected by the AGM are: Birgitte Nielsen, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt.



As appears in the convening notice, Birgitte Nielsen has