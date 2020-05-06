May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you, speakers. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Good afternoon, everybody. And welcome to our second quarter '19/'20 conference call. I am Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll run the call like we usually do, where we start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions.
We've had significant technical difficulties at our conference center. So at this stage, we believe that not all the people who have wanted to attend the call can attend. So of course, the call will -- is available post the meeting, and we will do our best to make ourselves available for follow-up questions from anyone who wishes to get in contact with the company.
Please turn to Slide #3. Coloplast delivered a strong set of numbers in the second quarter with 9% organic growth, a 15% increase in EBIT and a return on invested capital of 46%. The
Q2 2020 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...