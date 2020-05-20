May 20, 2020 / 12:20PM GMT

Sebastian Walker - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst



Good morning or afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today at the UBS Virtual Healthcare Conference. My name is Sebastian Walker. I run the European medtech team here in London. But more importantly, we've got Ellen Bjurgert, the Head of Investor Relations at Coloplast, who's joining us today for a presentation. Thanks very much for joining us.



So just for the format for everybody on the line. So Ellen is going to give an overview of the company and kind of key discussions for the first 30 minutes. So that will leave us some time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. So if you do have any questions that you'd like to ask, you should have access to a Q&A link in the schedule. But if you don't or if you prefer me to ask on your behalf, then feel free to send an e-mail to [email protected], and I can do that for you.



But with that, I'll hand it over to Ellen.



Ellen Bjurgert - Coloplast A/S-VP of IR



Thank you