Q3 2020 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter '19/'20 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions.



I'd like to start by thanking all of our employees at Coloplast, who serve users and our clinician partners every day during these challenging times of a global pandemic. As a company, our priorities during COVID have remained clear to keep our people safe, continue to serve our customers and maintain business operations. We've done this throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and I'm very pleased with that.



Please turn to Slide #3. Before I dive into today's results, I'd like to zoom out and talk about the next 5 years for a minute. We're currently in the process of finalizing our 2025 strategy, which will be launched at our Capital Markets Day at the end of September. And at the core of the new strategy are