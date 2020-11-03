Q4 2020 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, and welcome to our full year '19/'20 conference call. I'm here joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team, and we will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. This year has been one of the most challenging years in our company's history. Few anticipated the severity and speed with which COVID-19 impacted the global population in early 2020. Through strong global crisis management, we swiftly put all necessary measures in place to keep our people safe, continue to serve our customers and maintain business operations. Our teams across the world have managed the situation locally,