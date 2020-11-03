Nov 03, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to Coloplast Full Year Financial Results 2019 to 2020 Conference Call. The call has an expected duration of 1 hour.
I will now hand over to President and CEO of Coloplast, Kristian Villumsen. Please Begin.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Thank you, operator. And good afternoon, and welcome to our full year '19/'20 conference call. I'm here joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team, and we will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then open up for questions.
Please turn to Slide #3. This year has been one of the most challenging years in our company's history. Few anticipated the severity and speed with which COVID-19 impacted the global population in early 2020. Through strong global crisis management, we swiftly put all necessary measures in place to keep our people safe, continue to serve our customers and maintain business operations. Our teams across the world have managed the situation locally,
Q4 2020 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...