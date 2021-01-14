Jan 14, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT
David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Medical Technology and Services Equity Research
Good morning, everybody. Welcome. It's David Adlington again from the JPMorgan med tech team in Europe. It's my pleasure to introduce CEO of Coloplast, Kristian Villumsen, for this latest session. (Operator Instructions)
Kristian, thanks for joining us today, and over to you for the presentation.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Thank you very much, David. Can I just check that you hear me loud and clear?
David James Adlington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Medical Technology and Services Equity Research
Yes. Perfect.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Very good. So I'll speak for about 20 minutes for the benefit of the people participating who may not know the company so well. And
Coloplast A/S at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 14, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...