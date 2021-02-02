Q1 2021 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Coloplast financial statements for Q1 2020 to 2021. The call has an expected duration of 1 hour.



I will now hand over to President and CEO of Coloplast, Kristian Villumsen. Please begin.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 2021 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen, I'm the CEO of Coloplast. And I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team.



We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then as we usually do, open up for questions. Please turn to Slide #3.



Overall, I'm encouraged by the good start to the year. We delivered 5% organic growth, 32% EBIT margin and a return on invested capital of 44%. We maintained guidance for the full year.



The pandemic is still very much at large, and our priorities remain clear: keep our people safe, continue to serve our customers and maintain business operations. Our teams across