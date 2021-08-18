Q3 2021 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Coloplast Q3 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



Today, I am pleased to present Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO; and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon to everybody, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen, I'm the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions. So if I could ask you all to please turn to Slide #3.



In Q3, we delivered 11% organic growth, a 33% EBIT margin and a return on invested capital of 42%. For the first 9 months, we delivered 6% organic growth and 33% EBIT margin before special items. Today, we maintain our organic growth guidance for the full year of 7% to 8%