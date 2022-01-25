Jan 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Coloplast Interim Financial Statements for Q1 2021/'22. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO; and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 '21/'22 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We will start like we usually do with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions.
Please turn to Slide #3. I'm very satisfied with the solid start to the year amidst the ongoing pandemic. We delivered 6% organic growth, a 32% EBIT margin before special items and a return on invested capital of 43% after tax and before special items.
Broadly, across all markets, we continue to take share and help more people with intimate health care needs. To start off, let me
Q1 2022 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...