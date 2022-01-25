Q1 2022 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Coloplast Interim Financial Statements for Q1 2021/'22. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO; and Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 '21/'22 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We will start like we usually do with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. I'm very satisfied with the solid start to the year amidst the ongoing pandemic. We delivered 6% organic growth, a 32% EBIT margin before special items and a return on invested capital of 43% after tax and before special items.



Broadly, across all markets, we continue to take share and help more people with intimate health care needs. To start off, let me