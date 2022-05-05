Q2 2022 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Coloplast Interim Financial Statements for Q2 2022. (Operator Instructions) And today, I'm pleased to present Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please begin your meeting.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our half year '21/'22 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast. I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for all of the questions that you may have.



Please turn to Slide #3. In Q2, we delivered 7% organic growth and an EBIT margin before special items of 31%. We delivered a respectable return on invested capital of 25% after tax and before special items, which is naturally impacted by the recent acquisition of Atos Medical. Reported growth in Danish kroner was 16% and Atos Medical contributed 6 percentage points to the reported growth and delivered high single