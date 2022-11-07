Q4 2022 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to our full year '21/'22 conference call. I am joined here by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard. And our Investor Relations team will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself. And then we'll do what we usually do, open up for questions. Could I ask you all to turn to Slide #3?



We delivered 6% organic growth and a 31% EBIT margin before special items for the financial year. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 27%, impacted by the Atos Medical acquisition.



In Q4, we delivered 5% organic growth and a 30% EBIT margin before special items. I'm satisfied with this