Q1 2023 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast's Q1 2022/'23 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 '22/'23 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.



Please turn to Slide #3. We delivered 7% organic growth and a 29% EBIT margin before special items. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 20%, impacted by the Atos Medical acquisition. I'm satisfied with the solid start to the year. We continue to outgrow the market across regions and help more people with