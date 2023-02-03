Feb 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast's Q1 2022/'23 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It's my pleasure, and I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 '22/'23 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.
Please turn to Slide #3. We delivered 7% organic growth and a 29% EBIT margin before special items. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 20%, impacted by the Atos Medical acquisition. I'm satisfied with the solid start to the year. We continue to outgrow the market across regions and help more people with
Q1 2023 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...