Q2 2023 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast First Half 2022/2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our first half '22-'23 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen. I'm the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.



Could I ask you all to turn to Slide #3. We delivered 8% organic growth and reported EBIT margin before special items of 28% in the second quarter. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 19%, which reflects the impact from the Atos Medical acquisition. I'm satisfied with our performance. We continue to broadly