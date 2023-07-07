Jul 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast conference call on the acquisition of Kerecis. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us at a short notice to discuss our agreement to acquire Kerecis for up to USD 1.3 billion or up to around DKK 9 billion. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation and then open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. Today, I'm very excited to announce that we've signed an agreement to acquire Kerecis, an