Sep 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Coloplast conference call on the closing of the acquisition of Kerecis. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this conference call on the completion of the acquisition of Kerecis. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast. And today, I have the distinct pleasure to introduce to you Fertram Sigurjonsson, the CEO and Founder of Kerecis. Fertram will speak about the unique fish skin technology that Kerecis has developed and the great work done by the team in bringing the technology to the market and already helping tens of thousands of patients.



As usual, I'm also joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation and then open up for questions like we usually do