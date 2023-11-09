Q4 2023 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our full year '22-'23 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We will start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions as we usually do. Could I ask you all to please turn to Slide #3.
We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items of 28% for the '22-'23 financial year. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 17%, reflecting impact from the Atos Medical and Kerecis acquisitions. Now fourth quarter, we delivered organic
