Q1 2024 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good morning. Thank you, operator, and welcome to our Q1 '23/'24 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, the CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We'll start like we usually do with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then we'll open up for questions.



Can I ask you all to please turn to Slide #3. We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items of 28%. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 15% a level, which reflects the full impact from the Kerecis acquisition in which we expect to be the trough. I'm satisfied with the solid start of