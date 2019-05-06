CLP Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Michael Ling -



Chairman, with your permission, we will formally start the AGM now, and this will be conducted in English.



First of all, I would like to thank our CLP Holdings directors for their attendance at today's AGM. I would like to introduce the directors who are present on stage today.



Starting on my side of the stage is Dr. Lee Yui Bor. Dr. Lee is a nonexecutive director. To his left is Mr. Andrew Bandler. Mr. Bandler is a nonexecutive director. To his left is Sir Rod Eddington. Sir Rod is an independent nonexecutive director. To Sir Rod's left is Mr. Vincent Cheng Hoi Chuen. Mr. Cheng is an independent nonexecutive director and the Chairman of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. To his left is Mr. William Mocatta. Mr. Mocatta is our Vice Chairman and a nonexecutive director. He is also Chairman of 2 Board committees, the Finance and General Committee and the Provident and Retirement Fund Committee. And apologies. In between Mr. Mocatta and Mr. Vincent Cheng is Mr. Nicholas Allen. Mr. Allen is an independent nonexecutive director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee. And